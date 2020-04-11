Kapil Sharma To Create History With The Kapil Sharma Show Bringing Back The Show Amid Lockdown?

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of those shows which has been enjoying a good amount of reruns on the television. But fans are definitely up to see when is a new episode of the show will be airing.

As the movies have been postponed due to Coronavirus Pandemic, Kapil Sharma might not get any celebs for promotion on the show. In fact, reports are that Kapil Sharma is all set to host an episode without any audience.

A report stated in Bollywood Hungama said, “Why not? Since the Coronavirus struck the world, the most popular talk show hosts of America like Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Ellen Degeneres gave adopted a no-audience format. They’re even recording their shows from their homes. Kapil is likely to follow this novel way of beating the Corona.”

Surely interesting, but it’s to be seen how Kapil Sharma manages to bring in laughs without any audience. As we all know he has been a master when it comes taking out hilarious content from the audience.

Recently Kapil took to Instagram, where he shared two pictures of his adorable three-month-old daughter, who was dressed in a pink and yellow lehenga-choli.

He captioned the image: “Jai mata di A#ashtami #kanjakpoojan#daddysgirl #anayra #daughter #3monthsold #gratitude.”

The pictures received over 1.3 million likes and Bollywood personalities couldn’t stop themselves from commenting. Rapper Badshah dropped heart emojis. Singer Neha Kakkar wrote: “Aww… Jai Mata Di”.

Actress Richa Chaddha said: “Awww” while singer Guru Randhawa shared heart emojis.

