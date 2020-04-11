Exclusive! Varun Sharma Opens Up About Richa Chadha & Her Hard-Core Fukra Wedding With Ali Fazal

Varun Sharma and Richa Chadha worked together in their hit franchise Fukrey that is loved by many. In an exclusive chat with Koimoi, Varun opened up on how much different is Richa from her character Bholi Punjaban. He also opened up on Richa and Ali Fazal’s anticipated wedding and revealed how it is going to be a hardcore Fukra wedding.

The Fukrey actor Varun Sharma joined Koimoi for an exclusive live session on Instagram where he spoke about a lot of things including his choice of films, zest to do serious roles and also his dear friend and co-star Richa Chadha and her wedding with Ali Fazal.

When a fan asked Varun, how different is Richa than Bholi from Fukrey in real life, the actor said, “She is sweet yaar, clearly the opposite of the character she has played. As a person she is very adorable, in fact, we stay in the same building, same vicinity. We keep meeting, now that we are lockdown it isn’t possible. Even our car parkings are adjacent to each other. So we used to keep bumping. It’s good fun.”

Further, when he was asked about her anticipated wedding with Ali Fazal, he added, “To be very honest, post lockdown, to be honest I haven’t stepped out. We have spoken once in between. And now I think wedding and all, when everything subsides, life gets back to normal then this guys are going to plan it. But it will be mad fun, it will be a hard-core Fukra wedding.” Well, that sounds like a plan!

On the work front, Varun is gearing up for his next titled Roohi Afzana alongside Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor. There are also speculations that he is a part of Go Goa Gone 2 but the actor decided to not spill beans when asked about the same.

