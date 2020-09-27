Superstar Aamir Khan is currently shooting for his film “Laal Singh Chaddha” in Delhi, and pictures and videos from the set are doing the rounds on the internet.

In the viral images and clips, Aamir is seen talking to his crew during an outdoor stint. He wears seen a bright orange T-shirt and a pair of blue jeans.

Aamir Khan’s look from Laal Singh Chaddha has impressed his fans.

“He (Aamir Khan) looks so young,” a user commented, seeing the pcitues and videos.

Another useer wrote: “Amazing. Eagerly waiting for his movie.”

“Laal Singh Chaddha” is an adaptation of Tom Hanks’ movie “Forrest Gump“. The film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is also currently in Delhi.

The film alongside Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, also stars Mona Songh, Vijay Sethuoathi, and Manav Vij. Helmed by Secret Superstar fame Advait Chandan, the adaptaion is written by Aamir’s Rang De Basanti co-star Atul Kulkarni.

