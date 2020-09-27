Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Punjabi singer and model, Himanshi Khurana recently became a part of protests by farmers in Punjab. Many noted Punjabi singers like Harbhajan Mann, Ranjit Bawa, Kulwinder Billa and others became a part of the protest and Himanshi was also a part of it.

Himanshi also got applauded by many of her fans and followers on her brave stand for farmers. However sadly after the protest, the ‘High Standard’ singer has tested positive for COVID-19. Himanshi took to Instagram and shared the update with her fans.

Himanshi Khurana’s note reads as saying, “I want 2 inform u all dat i hv been tested positive 4 covid-19 even after taking proper precautions. As you all know that i was the part of the protest day before yesterday & d area was crowded so i thought to get d test done before i go for my shoot today evening. . I jst wanted to inform people who came in my contact to get ur test done & please take proper precautions in d protest. Its my request to all the people protesting to not forget that we are going through pandemic so please take proper care.”

We wish for Himanshi’s speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, Himanshi recently bought a new house. The gorgeous model took to Instagram and shared a video where she is seen shopping for her new pad. Her music video Allah Khair Kare has also been released. The song went viral as soon as it got released on September 14. Fans are absolutely loving Himanshi and Sandeep Sharma in the video.

Earlier this month, Himanshi Khurana and her boyfriend Asim Riaz reunited for a music video. The song titled, Afsos karoge, is sung by Stebin Ben. Himanshi and Asim took to Instagram and shared the official poster of the track. In the poster, Asim teaches Himanshi how to play the violin.

Himanshi and Asim have become regular co-stars in the music video circuit. The two also featured together in the music videos of Arijit Singh’s Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam and Neha Kakkar’s Kalla Sohna Nai.

