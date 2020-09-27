Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Nehha Pendse BREAKS Silence On Replacing Saumya Tandon As ‘Gori Mem’

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has become one of the most successful TV shows over all these years. The show has faced its fair share of controversies and casting-changes as well. Recently, Saumya Tandon who played Gori Mem on the show took an exit. And actresses like Nehha Pendse and Shefali Jariwala were rumoured to replace her on the show.

But it seems, those things were all hearsay and Nehha has opened up about her replacing Saumya in the show. In her latest interview, she has candidly addressed all the rumours regarding her presence in the show.

Nehha Pendse had a conversation with ETimes-TV where she said, “No, I have not been approached for Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain to play Gori mem. So I am not doing the show. I would love to reunite with Benaifer Kohli, but I am not doing the show.”

Before Nehha, even ‘Kaanta Laga’ actress Shefali Jariwala was rumoured to play the part, but this was denied by Benaifer. She had told ETimes TV,

When Shefali Jariwala was offered the show, producer Benaifer Kohli had cleared the rumours about the same. She had said, “I don’t know where these rumours are coming from. I have not spoken to Shefali Jariwala or anyone.”

Nehha Pendse also talked about her upcoming releases; she said, “I have done a film ‘June’, and we are waiting for its release. I am waiting for something worthy enough to step out of the house. Just don’t want to take any work for the heck of it.”

