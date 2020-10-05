Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Iyer Bhai AKA Tanuj Mahashabde Chanting Mantra About Lord Shiva Is The #MondayMotivation We Need!

Continuing the legacy of #MondayMotivation, we are here with yet another motivational video featuring Tanuj Mahashabde aka Iyer Bhai from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. In the show, he’s seen as this scientist who talks about his experiments and how the world could benifit from them.

In this recent video which is going viral, ‘Iyer Bhai’ Tanuj is seen chanting about Lord Shiva. With the video, it seems he’s getting himself tested before entering the shoot of the show.

Tanuj says, “Aakal mrityu wo mare jo kaam kare chandal ka! Kaal uska kya bigade jo bhakt ho mahakal ka.” Which is roughly translated in English as, “Someone who is involved in anti-social activity gets untimely death. But one who is devout of Shiva weathers even the hardest of times.”

Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, the successful run has been on-going for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, one person that fans really miss is Disha Vakani aka Dayaben. When asked if Disha Vakani is finally returning, Asit Kumarr Modi exclusively told us, “Abhi kuch pakka nahi hai. Negotiations aise kuch hota nahi hai.” (Nothing is confirmed as of now, no negotiations as such are on-going.)

Well, we’re not sure if that is hopeful or disappointing news for fans! But the possibility hasn’t been completely ruled, so let’s just hope for the best. You guys tell us, which is your favourite character from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in the comments below.

