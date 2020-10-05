Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla & Hina Khan’s Growing Bond Disappoints SidNaaz Fans

Bigg Boss 14 has begun with a bang. We all saw, how the ex-contestants Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan have taken over the show as the toofani seniors. The entire focus currently seems to be on these three. Sid won the last season of BB and seemed to be enjoying a lot of popularity ever since. Hina, on the other hand, seems to be at the peak of her career too.

Advertisement

Sidharth is seen entertaining the current contestants aka freshers and plotting along with other seniors to pressurise the freshers. While Gauahar and Sidharth had a slight confrontation on the grand premiere stage itself, looks like Sidharth and Hina are bonding well.

Advertisement

On day 1 itself, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla were growing fond of each other’s company. In unseen footage of Bigg Boss 14 on Voot, it is shown that these two bonded over the fact of how they were perceived differently outside during their season. Their growing friendship has definitely got fans talking about it.

As we all know, in the earlier season Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were a thing, and fans loved their chemistry. In fact even after the season got over, SidNaaz fans could not get over them. Now, obviously, they are expressing their disappointment claiming that Shehnaaz is irreplaceable with Sid.

Some fans are in support of this newly growing friendship while some are upset.

Check out the fan tweets below:

Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla have found company and support in each other in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Do you think this will make BB14 even more entertaining? Hina Khan’s friendship with Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma is still talked about even today. Do you think this bond will be better than that?

Now we are wondering how Shehnaaz Gill will react to Hina and Sidharth’s growing camaraderie. Are you already missing SidNaaz or enjoying SidHina? Where do you think SidHina’s camaraderie will head?

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla Has Radhe Maa’s Hand On Him; Will He Be UNSTOPPABLE This Season?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube