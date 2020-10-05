Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla Has Radhe Maa's Hand On Him; Will He Be UNSTOPPABLE This Season?

Sidharth Shukla is one of the most renowned and successful actors of Indian television and ever since he appeared on Bigg Boss 13, his popularity has become massive with every passing day. In today’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, we will see Radhe Maa entering the house and blessing Sid.

Colors TV shared a promo on their official Instagram handle and captioned the post, “@shreeradhemaa ke ashirwad se hogi contestants ki #BB14 ke ghar ki journey start! Dekhiye #BiggBoss14 aaj raat 9 baje. Watch before TV on @vootselect. @realhinakhan @realsidharthshukla @gauaharkhan

The self-proclaimed god woman will be entering the house tonight to give her blessings to the Bigg Boss 14 contestants and in the promo, Radhe Maa is seen saying, “Jis bachche ke upar ma khush hoti hai, wo bacha bulandio ko chhota hai.”

As soon as she says this, Sidharth Shukla shouts ‘Radhe Maa ki jai ho!’ to which the god-woman calls her to come in front and Sid enthusiastically comes forward and touches her feet and seeks blessing from her.

We can’t wait to watch the episode tonight and Radhe Maa entertains us all with her preachings.

Sidharth has been receiving a lot of love this season as well and has been a sport ever since he entered the Bigg Boss 14 house. He along with two more ‘Toofani Seniors’ Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan are managing different departments of the house.

Sidharth is managing the bedroom division, Hina is managing their personal belongings and Gauahar is managing the kitchen division.

Meanwhile, Nikki Tamboli has already started making headlines on the show for her behaviour. Yesterday, she was assigned a task along with Jasmin Bhasin to do the dishes, which the Telugu actress refused to do so as it would ruin her manicured nails.

Jasmin apparently almost had a breakdown because of this and was seen saying, “You can’t not do your housework just because of your nails.”

We can’t wait to catch the upcoming episode tonight and you don’t miss the action too. Bigg Boss 14 airs at 10:30 on Colors TV on the weekdays.

