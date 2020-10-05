Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya Used To FLIRT With Nikki Tamboli Before The Show, Send Her Romantic Emojis?

Nikki Tamboli is one contestant of Bigg Boss 14 house who has already started making headlines and is grabbing eyeballs ever since she entered the house. In the latest episode of BB, Tamboli revealed that Rahul Vaidya used to send her voice notes and heart-shaped emoji’s.

The seniors of the house Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan are managing different departments of the house.

The ‘Toofani Seniors’ gave a task to Rahul Vaidya where he was supposed to get a cheek kiss from a female contestant. He approached Nikki Tamboli first and she refused to do so and later, Pavitra Punia helped him win the task by giving him a peck on the cheek.

Later in the episode, we saw Nikki sitting Jaan Kumar Sanu and actor Nishant Singh Malkhani and made a shocking revelation. The Telegu actress revealed that she knows Rahul from before and also spoke about his engagement being called off which was confirmed by Jaan.

Nikki claimed, “He would send me voice messages and song recordings. He would reply to me with heart-shaped emojis.”

Later on the same day, Tamboli spoke to Vaidya and asked if they had any mutual friends, to which he replied that he saw her in one of his friend’s posts.

Meanwhile, till now contestants have been getting a positive response from the fans and viewers and people outside are loving Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan. They are believed to be the strongest contestants of the season and have been showing their calm and poise side till now.

Also, Nikki Tamboli and Jasmin Bhasin were assigned to do the dishes in the house and the Telugu actress refused to do so as she didn’t want to ruin her manicured nails. Jasmin was really upset about it and almost had a breakdown and said, “You can’t not do your housework just because of your nails.”

We can’t wait to catch the upcoming episode tonight and you don’t miss the action too. Bigg Boss 14 airs at 10:30 on Colors TV on the weekdays.

