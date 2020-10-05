Arjun Bijlani’s Wife Neha Swami Tests Positive For COVID-19, Deets Inside

Actor Arjun Bijlani has quarantined himself at home after his wife Neha Swami tested positive for coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, the Naagin actor shared the news among his fans on Sunday.

Arjun Bijlani shared, “Hey guys my wife has tested positive for COVID 19. Me and my family are self quarantined for the next 14 days…We are healthy and fine and I hope we continue to be so. Keep us in yours prayers”

Arjun Bijali also requested that those who had come in his and his wife’s proximity in recent days should get themselves tested.

“Request anyone who has come in contact with us to please get tested,” he added.

Neha Swami, too, shared her health update on her Instagram handle.

In an Instagram story, Neha said that she was “asymptomatic” and asked fans to pray for the family’s safety.

Meanwhile, Arjun Bijlani is the latest TV star to feature in a music video. He shared what makes the video different from most other songs.

The song, “Ishq tanha”, is sung by Siddharth Bhavsar, and Arjun feels the number has repeat value.

“This is a beautiful story woven in a song. The old classic songs had repeat value, but that stopped happening with time. Now, not many songs have that but I feel ‘Ishq tanha’ has a strong repeat value,” claimed Arjun Bijlani.

