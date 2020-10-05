Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE! Shehzad Deol Is A Fanboy Of Shehnaaz Gill: “She Stood Out In Her Own Unique Way”

Bigg Boss 14 is grabbing all the headlines currently. From Sara Gurpal, Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia to the ‘toofani seniors’ Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan – the buzz is sky-high. But another contestant grabbing the eyeballs is Shehzad Deol. Many wouldn’t know, but he’s a huge Shehnaaz Gill fan.

For the unversed, Shehzad was previously a contestant on Vikas Gupta’s Ace of Space. He was loved for his outspoken nature and not taking sh*t from anyone. Deol landed up in the Top 5 of the MTV reality show. We got into an exclusive conversation with the model and he revealed his favourite from previous Bigg Boss seasons.

When asked if there was any former contestant Shehzad Deol looks upto, he answered, “Shehnaz Gill!!!” Why? “She really did a great job in the house last year. Not only did she manage to win hearts but she also really stood out in her own unique way, making herself totally shine so well!” he answered.

Furthermore, Bigg Boss 14 is also witnessing Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan enter the house for 2 weeks. They have been termed as the ‘toofani seniors’ and are set to keep the TRPs high.

Talking about them, Shehzad Deol said, “I am honestly quite excited to be interacting with them in this season. All of them have been absolutely brilliant on-screen in their respective seasons in the past, and I am sure they are going to make this season quite an exciting one too!”

But the Ace Of Space finalist has not made any kind of strategies for Bigg Boss 14. “There is no strategy I have planned, besides just being myself and standing up or what is right in the house,” Shehzad shared.

Well, we hope Shehzad Deol ends up as a finalist just like he did in the Vikas Gupta hosted show.

This season of Bigg Boss also witnesses Sara Gurpal, Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin amongst others fight for the ultimate title.

The show airs at 9 PM on weekends and 10: 30 PM on weekdays on Colors TV.

