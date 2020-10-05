Punjab’s pataka Sara Gurpal, who has mesmerized everyone with her soulful voice and simplicity has made good relations with everyone in the house but a special one with Sidharth Shukla!

Sara addresses Siddharth as ‘Jija’. Now we know that you’ll be wondering how are these guys are related? So, Sara Gurpal belongs to Punjab, and so does Bigg Boss 13’s contestant and Siddharth’s love interest, Shehnaaz Gill. As Sara and Shehnaaz are both from the same place, Gurpal addressed Sidharth as Punjab’s Jija. This adorable gesture of hers left BB 13 winner blushing.

We have seen all sorts of relations in Bigg Boss earlier, but this jija-saali duo will be a new one. Sara Gurpal was seen adorably pulling Sidharth’s leg by indirectly talking about the chemistry between #Sidnaaz in Bigg Boss 13. Not just the contestant enjoyed this conversation but the audience too! Are we going to see a strong friendship between Sara and Sidharth?

We have definitely loved the fun vibe between the new jija-saali duo of the, and it will be interesting to see these two bonding. Let’s see where this relationship goes in Bigg Boss 14?

