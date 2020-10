Bigg Boss 14 has started and the house has been divided into freshers and seniors. Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan are the ex Bigg Boss contestants who are making all the rules now and the new contestants have no choice but to listen to them.

Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli were told to clean the dishes but Nikki refused to do it. As an excuse, she said she didn’t want to ruin her newly manicured nails. Jasmin, who was already washing utensils, requested Nikki to help her with that. But Nikki refused again and this time she was a bit rude. This upset Jasmin and she stood up by saying, “You can’t not do your housework just because of your nails.”

Because of how Nikki reacted, Jasmin Bhasin was disappointed and started crying. Later on, she told Sidharth Shukla that people’s bad way of talking hurts her a lot and she can’t take that. Hope Peace prevails and such emotional outbreaks reduce.

Jasmin Bhasin is one strong girl who is very straight forward and always speaks her mind. Her straightforwardness has connected to the audiences of Bigg Boss 14 and her humane side is working in her favour.

