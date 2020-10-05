Arjun Bijlani On Miley Jab Hum Tum Season 2: "It Would Be Amazing To See What The Four..."

Actor Arjun Bijlani, who became a household name with appearances in shows like Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Naagin, Kavach, and more, is rooting for something many of his fans wants as well. What is it? Well, read on to know about it below.

The actor, just like many fans across the country, is rooting for the second season of the popular 2008 tele-teen drama, Miley Jab Hum Tum. Yup, the actor, who played Mayank Sharma in the show, wants a season two and would prefer it in a web series format.

Talking about Miley Jab Hum Tum Season 2, Arjun Bijlani said, “It would be amazing to see what the four lead characters are doing now, after 15 years.” He wondered, “They met in college, fell in love but where has life taken them after that?”

Further talking about the show, Arjun Bijlani feels the season two of MJHT should be made into a web series. The actor says, “It should be short and crisp. People should be able to re-live their favourite characters but not in a long format show. It can be a web series of a few episodes,” he said.

For those who do not know, Arjun Bijlani played the geeky Greek god and college introvert in Miley Jab Hum Tum Season. The show also starred Rati Pandey as his on-screen love interest Nupur Bhushan, Sanay Irani as Gunjan Bhushan and Mohit Sehgal as Samrat Shergill. The show also featured actors Navina Bole (Dia Bhushan), Jaskaran Gandhi ( Uday Bhushan) and Abhishek Sharma ( Benjamin Swami) in pivotal roles.

In other news, actress Navina was recently tested COVID-19 positive. The actress shared this news via an Instagram post a couple of days ago. Arjun Bijlani’s wife, Neha Swami too has tested coronavirus positive. The actor and his family are currently in self-quarantine.

