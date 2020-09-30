Miley Jab Hum Tum Star Navina Bole  Confirms Being COVID-19 Positive

TV actress Navina Bole on Tuesday announced on social media that she has tested Covid-19 positive.

Taking to Instagram, Navina Bole posted a few throwback pictures of her and emphasised on feeling confident in one’s own skin. She added her health update in post script.

“Feeling s*xy is a woman’s birthright! And being comfortable in her skin is a bloody fundamental! Also did I mention I am #covid_19 positive and have been in isolation recovering . . #needyourprayers !! P.s – these pics were clicked before I was diagnosed with the dreaded #coronovirus2020 #staysafestayhome ,” Navina Bole wrote.

Navina Bole is best known for her glamorous role in the TV show “Miley Jab Hum Tum“, starring Sanaya Irani, Arjun Bijlani, Mohit Sehgal and Rati Pandey.

Sending best wishes to Navina, Rati commented: “You are a strong woman I know. Wishing you a speedy recovery.”

