Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal’s Alleged Husband Tushar Kumar's SHOCKING Statement: “If They Could Give Me 10 Minutes To Confront Her About This On National TV…”

Sara Gurpal is grabbing headlines in the Bigg Boss 14 house for all the wrong reasons. The ‘Punjab Di Kudi’ is making news for her marriage with ex-husband Tushar Kumar and the fact that she lied on national television calling herself single.

Now the latest is that Tushar has opened up about the same and has in fact made some big revelations.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Sara Gurpal’s ex-husband Tushar Kumar made some shocking revelations about the Punjabi artist. Sara and I were married for three years. We met through common friends in the beginning of 2014. Her first song had come out and I happened to know the director, and that’s how we got in touch. We started talking on Facebook and then I came to India and we spent time in Delhi, Chandigarh and Kasaul. That’s how we met,” he said.

Kumar further revealed that they got married in the same year and that her real name is Rachna Devi and said, “We got married the same year in August. It was very sudden and quick, and we both made a mistake. Her real name is Rachna Devi. Sara Gurpal is her screen name.”

Tushar further added, “We were together from 2014 to 2017. Sara and I are separated but not legally divorced. So, she can say that she’s single but she keeps denying our marriage. Sara said in a few interviews that the girl with me in pictures is someone who looks like her. Toh woh ladki kaha hai woh bata do.”

Tushar concluded by saying that, although he doesn’t want to be a part of Bigg Boss 14, he would want to enter the house and confront Sara about the same and said, “I would not want to go to Bigg Boss as a contestant, but I would like it if they could give me 10 minutes to confront her about this on national TV. Let’s finish it off.”

