Singer Neha Kakkar was on trends yesterday after rumours about her getting married to singer Rohanpreet Singh in October this year went viral. While neither of them has acknowledged the rumours and confirmed it, her former boyfriend Himanh Kohli has finally reacted to her wedding rumours.

Advertisement

Speculations of Neha getting married to India’s Rising Star singer after the duo posted photos and videos with each other on Instagram. In the video, they were seen lip-syncing to ‘Diamond Da Challa’, which went massively viral on social media, giving fuel to their wedding rumours.

Advertisement

Neha Kakkar‘s ex-boyfriend Himansh Kohli has now reacted to the wedding rumours. During an interview with Times Of India, the actor said if she is indeed getting married then he is happy for her. “Well if Neha is indeed getting married, I am happy for her. She’s moving on in her life, she has somebody and it’s great to see that,” Kohli said.

When he was asked if he was aware of heir love story, he simply said, “No, not really.” Kohli also said that he does not know why all Neha’s cryptic social media posts were associated with him since he knew for a fact that her posts were not in reference to him at all.

“Those were all misconstrued and flew across the media left, right and centre for no reason,” Himansh Kohli said to the publication. He also added, “Sometimes, two people after being together realise that they are not incompatible with each other. It happens and it happened.”

However, as for Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh marriage rumours, her friend had reportedly said to Bollywood Hungama that the alleged marriage rumours are a hoax. The unnamed friend said, “No she’s not getting married. The Rohanpreet rumour is just as phony as the earlier Aditya Narayan marriage hoax. I don’t know why Neha allows herself to be a part of such cheap publicity gimmicks. And more importantly, how and why do the media fall for it repeatedly?

What do you think of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh love story? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan Raises His Voice Against Senior Sidharth Shukla For Ruining The Task

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube