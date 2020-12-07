Kapil Sharma never misses a chance to be in the limelight. But this time he’s making headlines for a very cute reason. Can you guess? The comedian revealed the secret to make babies smile to newly-wed couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh.

Recently, Neha and Rohan came to The Kapil Sharma Show and the host played a game with the newlyweds.

Kapil Sharma gave a doll to Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh and started asking questions regarding the same. One question the comedian asked was, “How will you make a baby smile when he/she would not stop crying,” to which the Saki Saki singer replied by making faces.

Sharing his own story, Kapil then revealed that when his own daughter Anayra used to cry over something, he couldn’t make her stop crying. In fact, he would get embarrassed when wife Ginni Chatrath would do without any problem.

Later, Ginni told the comedian that you need to make funny faces in order to make infants smile because they can only read the facial expressions and don’t understand the language yet. Isn’t that cute? Imagine Kapil Sharma making funny faces to make her daughter smile, aww!

Meanwhile, Rohanpreet Singh got down on his knees and proposed to Neha Kakkar for marriage yet again while they made an appearance on the show.

Meanwhile, recently, on their 1-month wedding anniversary, Neha Kakkar shared an adorable video of the surprise Rohanpreet Singh gave her. The video opens up with the couple making their way to their hotel room. Neha could be seen with a balloon in her hand as she is surprised.

