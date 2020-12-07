Bigg Boss 14 has been witnessing a lot of twists and turns. But that doesn’t surprise us, given the fact that the theme of this season remains, ‘Ab scene paltega.’ Yesterday, all the challengers (ex BB contestants) who will be entering the house were introduced. Amongst others are Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta and Kashmera Shah.

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan was a lot of fun last night. The challengers gave a lot of masala to the viewers, something that Colors TV was aiming at. But what grabbed our eyeballs is when Arshi addressed Rakhi’s claim of being married to an NRI, Hitesh.

Since a long time now, Rakhi Sawant claims she is married but has kept the identity of her husband within the wraps. There have been no pictures from the wedding ceremonies, and neither does she post any lovey-dovey posts. Upon being questioned about the same, the Bigg Boss 14 challenger claims that her husband likes to stay low-key. But Arshi Khan has a whole different take.

It all began when Arshi Khan and Rakhi Sawant got into a hilarious verbal spat on the stage with Salman Khan. Rakhi was upset about a statement that Arshi made on her during a previous comment calling her a ‘senior’ and ‘not a friend.’

It was during that time that Rakhi flaunted how she was the one who helped Arshi get a lip-filler. Khan, however, responded saying that doesn’t mean they’re friends. Instead, she went to Sawant because she’s top to bottom plastic. Hence, she has the ‘experience.’

Arshi Khan even took a jibe at Rakhi Sawant saying that she’s only lying about being married. Just not that, the Bigg Boss 12 contestant joked that the alleged husband Ritesh is actually bald.

Irked by the same, Rakhi questions her, “Tujhe rotiyan sekna hai kya.”

In a hilarious statement, Sawant also confessed that she has got married thrice. Salman Khan even asked her if he should take it as an honest answer. To which, Rakhi said yes!

Well, we don’t know about Rakhi Sawant’s marriage but Arshi and Rakhi are sure going to have a blast as frenemies in the Bigg Boss 14 house!

