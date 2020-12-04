Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss had a long run now and it was one of the most-watched reality show on Indian Television. However, now the latest season Bigg Boss 14 has failed to create the magic that previous season successfully did. The makers of the show tried to bring in several twists by making sudden eliminations to asking the contestants to spill out their dark secrets. But it seems the TRP of the show didn’t meet the expectations of the makers.

In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman also introduced a new twist by announcing the finale week, where only four contestants will go-ahead for the finalist. Eijaz Khan and Abhinav Shukla cemented the position thus leaving only two spots vacant. The remaining contestants Rubina Diliak, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli and Jasmin Bhasin are vying for the two spots to reach the finalist.

To spice up things more, Kashmera Shah and Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan are set to enter the house for the 14th season of the controversial reality show. Since Salman Khan announced it to be final week rumours began to emerge suggesting that the show will go off air this week, a month prior to its conclusion, but that’s not the case, reports BollywoodLife.

Contrary to the rumours that have been plagued on social media, Bigg Boss 14 will continue to entertain the audience till January 2021. In fact, along with Kashmeera Shah and Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta, Rahul Mahajan, Rakhi Sawant and Manu Panjabi are roped in to spice things up which was initially missing.

Rumours are also rife that Aly Goni, who was evicted from the Bigg Boss house, will make a surprise entry. However, there’s no official confirmation has been made yet.

It is well-known that the previously evicted contestant will make a re-entry to challenge the current contestants and make their life difficult. What remains to be seen is whether the challengers will be given a chance to run in the finale race to win the trophy.

What do you think about the rumours? Are you excited to see Aly Goni back in the show? Let us know in the comments section.

