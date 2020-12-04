Bigg Boss 14 finale week is coming to an end, only two spots are available in the top four. Now the remaining six contestants- Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Diliak- are doing everything in their power to make a place among the finalists. A new promo has been released by the channel, where Bigg Boss introduces a new twist in the show.

In the new promo, Eijaz Khan and Rahul Vaidya can be seen doing the dishes when a joke doesn’t go down well with the former, resulting in a verbal spat. The two engaged in a heated altercation and both of them called each other names.

The video then moves on to show a task in progress, wherein the six contestants were given a task to chose an undeserving candidate, who would be evicted from the Bigg Boss house. Nikki Tamboli is seen dressed in a glittering black gown, has been put under scanner for ditching her friend Jaan Kumar Sanu, who has been evicted from the show. Nikki, who had to face several allegations for the same, is heard saying, “The one who was supposed to understand this, has understood.” When Jasmin Bhasin and others call her fake, the actress reacted, “Who cares!”

Upon her turn, Nikki Tamboli chose Rahul Vaidya as the undeserving candidate for the finale. She can be seen pasting his picture on the punching bag before hitting it with full force, and said, “I think he is here for a vacation. You don’t deserve anything.” To which Rahul reacted by saying, “a stupid girl”

Eijaz Khan is then seen choosing Jasmin Bhasin as the undeserving candidate and he also justified his decision by saying, “Kids are cute till they turn five. They grow up then and when they act like grown-ups, they turn irritating. I am saying this because I don’t think she has independent thinking.” To which Jasmin retorts, “At least I don’t have a rented personality like you.”

What do you think about the Bigg Boss’ new twist in the show? Let us know in the comments.

