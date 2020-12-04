Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest-running sitcom ever. So, it’s quite obvious that the show is one of the favourite meme material and target of trolls. From Jethalal to Babita Iyer, there’s no one who has managed to escape from trolls.

Amongst such character is one of Pinku, played by Azhar Shaikh, who has been excessively trolled for being ‘parentless’. For those who are unversed, there always had been a mystery about Pinku’s parents as they never showed in any of the episodes. It was back in 2018, i.e. almost after a decade, Pinku’s parents were shown as a part of the storyline.

During an interview with Secret Wallet, Azhar Shaikh aka Pinku of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah addressed the issue of being trolls’ favourite. He stated that initially he used to enjoy memes on him and it even made him more popular. The problem started when trolls used to make some disgusting remarks on his social media uploads, over being parentless in the show. He admitted that on such remarks do really hurt him and trolling is good to an extent.

While Azhar Shaikh did applauds some light-hearted memes, he issued a warning for those who make disgusting remarks. He said, “Jab tak karna hai tab tak karo, jis humne chalu kardiya banana tab aap nahi rahoge.” (Troll us till you want. The day we will start replying back, you won’t be spare.)

Now, that’s really a strong reply from the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor. Hope trolls have read his warning!

