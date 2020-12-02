Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stars Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat’s bond is the talk of social media. The Babita and Tappu of the popular sitcom always post adorable comments on each other’s pictures.

Recently Raj Anadkat aka Tappu was having ‘Good hair, good mood and good day’ so he thought of sharing a mirror selfie on Instagram. Along with the selfie picture in which he looks dashing, Raj also promised his fans to drop his most awaited video on YouTube.

While in the caption, Raj Anadkat checked, ‘Good hair, good mood and good day’, Munmun Dutta aka Babita’s comment asked her to check ‘Good shirt’ as well.

This is when fans couldn’t resist and teased Munmun Dutta by saying that she is cheating with Jethalal and Mr Iyer.

Raj & Munmun are quite frequent when it comes to posting comments on each other’s pics and praising each other. Recently when Munmun shared some pictures of her in traditional attire, Raj reacted with a ‘smiling face with heart-shaped eyes’ emoji. Expectedly, users started commenting on his reaction. Out of all, one user went onto say that the duo is another Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor in the making.

Munmun Dutta is quite active on Instagram and frequently shares her looks with fans. Just a few days back, she uploaded six pictures of her in which we can see her dressed up in a vintage themed saree and a sleeveless blouse. Apart from close up shots, we can see a couple of wide shots. And believe us, she is looking stunningly beautiful in a saree!

Meanwhile, we all know that Munmun is a big-time animal lover. Earlier, we learnt how the actress feeds around 25-30 dogs in the vicinity of Goregaon film city. Apart from that, Munmun also believes in adopting strays and promoting the same. Considering the same affection towards animals, she has something big in her mind and she expressed it during one of her interviews.

A few years back, while speaking to Punjab Kesari TV, Munmun Dutta shared her thoughts on animals’ safety and welfare. During her talk, she even revealed of possessing a dream of building an animal farm/shelter. She added that she would love to look after the injured strays and their health.

