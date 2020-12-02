Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya had previously made headlines for his mushy proposal to girlfriend Disha Parmar on her birthday. Many fans and his co-contestants were shocked to see him proposing his girlfriend on national TV. Now the singer’s mother has opened up regarding his proposal.

Rahul is one of the strongest contenders for the trophy this year in the Bigg Boss 14 house. He has emerged as one of the most loved contestants in the house. Fans love his straightforward nature and his one-liners. Furthermore, the hashtag ‘BB14 Belongs to Rahul’ was trending on Monday after Rahul’s fans decided to shower the singer with immense love and appreciation.

Now Rahul Vaidya‘s mother Geeta Vaidya has now revealed her reaction to Rahul’s proposal, his game inside the BB14 house. Speaking about his journey inside the BB house, she said, “I am very happy seeing him inside the house. He is playing it smart. I really liked that he stood his ground and showed his maturity in every task. What makes me really happy is that he doesn’t and did not compromise on his values for the show.”

She also said that she feels proud of her son’s accomplishments as he has earned it without any support. And when she was whether she agrees that Rahul despite being a strong contender, he ends up saying things which can hurt his reputation in long run. Defending him, she said, “I did not feel like that. I think he is not diplomatic and puts his point across in limited words. In fact, I feel Rubina is unable to summarise her words and hence can become boring with long speeches.”

Talking about Rahul Vaidya‘s proposal in Bigg Boss house, his mother Geet seemed to be exclaimed said, “I was very shocked myself. All of sudden, he proposed. Actually, Disha had visited our house during the Ganapati festivities which we had held last year. She had come along with Rahul’s other friends. She is beautiful and I like her but Rahul never told me that there is something more. I thought like his other friends she also came. But I think after going inside the BB house, he must have realised something about this relationship and he went ahead with proposing her.”

Rahul’s mother also said even she like Disha, she wants to talk to him first after he returns home. She also feels that Rahul deserves to win Bigg Boss 14 title since he rose to this level without any support. Rahul’s mother also said that Ejaz Khan also a strong contender to win the latest season of Bigg Boss as he played the game well.

