Actress Hina Khan has shared a stunning picture with fans on social media from her vacation in the Maldives.

Hina’s new Instagram post is an image that captures her sitting on a beach with a flower pinned in her hair. She completes her look with bold red lips and an olive green dress.

“Night Mode photography at its best… Thank you for the lovely dinner.. @furaveriresort,” Hina Khan captioned the image.

Hina Khan became a household name with her role of Akshara in the TV serial “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai“. she then participated in the reality show “Bigg Boss 11”, and has also dabbled in music albums.

Hina made her debut in Bollywood with the film “Hacked” earlier this year, and was also seen in the film “Unlock”.

The actress recently starred in the supernatural show “Naagin 5“, and briefly entered the “Bigg Boss 14” house as a Toofani Senior.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan recently opened up about entering the house in the current season with Hina Khan as Toofani Seniors.

Gauahar took to Instagram and posted a picture of her with Hina, a contestant on season 11. The image was taken before two of them got locked inside the house along with contestants of the current season.

“Heyyyyy cutie! Couldn’t post this pic right when we were gonna enter #BB14 , so doing it now ! #cheers to our fun times inside ! Loads of love n happiness to you ! @realhinakhan,” she wrote.

