Actor and former Bigg Boss winner Sidharth Shukla is confused about how and where the year went, going by his new social media post.

Sidharth has shared a couple of close-up shots on Instagram, wearing a white T-shirt and a black watch. The actor plays with his hair in the image.

“Hello December ! But wait… where did the year go,” Sidharth captioned the image.

Sidharth recently featured in a music video alongside his former Bigg Boss co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill. The song is by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar titled “Shona Shona”.

Sidharth was also recently seen as a Toofani Senior on season 14 of “Bigg Boss“. He was seen inside the house alongside Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan.

Music videos have been on a rise this year. Sidharth Shukla added, “In a challenging year with the pandemic, music videos had a huge advantage during this period as people were consuming more content digitally and music truly has no language, it changes one’s mood. I am glad I have had the opportunity to shuffle between so many different genres in the same year!”

Shona Shona, also featuring Shehnaaz Gill, has been sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. The song released a few minutes back.

