Just last month, on Diwali day, Akshay Kumar took to social media and took to social media and shared the first look poster of his upcoming film Ram Setu. While the poster received mixed reviews, the superstar is going all out for the same. As per recent reports, he will be meeting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath soon.

For the unversed CM Adityanath is on the path to build the nation’s biggest film city in Gautam Buddh Nagar, UP. For the same, he is arriving in Mumbai today (December 1) to meet and talk to Hindi film producers.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, while the producers are meeting, Akshay Kumar is also set to meet CM Yogi Adityanath separately. It will be a one on one interaction. A source told the publication, “Akshay Kumar is not just one of the bankable stars in the country but also a producer. He has his own banner Cape Of Good Films. The actor recently announced his ambitious project Ram Setu. We have learnt that he will be discussing the film with CM Yogi Adityanath”

The source continued, “Since the film is about keeping the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge (setu) that will connect generations to come, he would be discussing more on this topic with the Chief Minister. This will be a separate meeting between Akshay Kumar and UP CM Yogi Adityanath.”

The portal reported that filmmakers like Rahul Mittra, Subhash Ghai, Vishal Bhardwaj, Boney Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, Manmohan Shetty, Rajkumar Santoshi, Ramesh Sippy, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Madhur Bhandarkar, and Umesh Shukla would be present at the other meeting. Before this, many producers and actors have met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar will soon feature in Abhishek Sharma’s Ram Setu, Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi, Aanand L. Rai’s romantic drama Atrangi Re and Ranjit M Tewari’s spy thriller BellBottom.

