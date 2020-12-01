Ever since Deepika Padukone announced her next film with Prabhas, to be directed by Nag Ashwin, all eyes are diverted towards the project. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also made his way in the film and the buzz just intensified. Making news today is again Big B’s remuneration and it is massive as compared to Padukone. Read on to know more about the same.

For the unversed, it was already being said Amitabh Bachchan, who was royally welcome in the film is being paid much higher than his co-stars on the project. Earlier it was reported that Deepika Padukone is getting a Paycheque worth Rs 12 crore.

Now as per a Bollywood Hungama Amitabh Bachchan has charged a whopping 21 Crores to get on board for Deepika Padukone and Prabhas starrer. The film which is said to be a futuristic action drama is set on a very high scale. It stars Bachchan in a pivotal character that drives the plot, being the reason for a massive remuneration.

Talking about the same, Source said, “Amitabh Bachchan often charges a premium rate to work down south, and he has continued this trend with Nag Ashwin’s next too. His character is more of the one that’s central to the narrative involving lots of action, and given the magnitude of the film and impact of his role, Big B charged Rs. 21 crores to be a part of the film.”

The source added, “Sr. Bachchan follows a variable fee structure depending on the script and appeal. Bigger the film, bigger will be his paycheque. His pattern of financial commitment is always to make sure that a small film doesn’t go over budget due to his acting fees.”

The film starring the three is set to go on floors in 2021. The Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas starrer is set for a 2023 release. Before that Big B has a long line up for projects. The megastar will be seen in Brahmastra, that also stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Mayday with Ajay Devgn and Deadly directed by Vikas Bahl.

