After a busy schedule shooting for his upcoming film in Patiala and Manali, Amit Sadh recently took a break in Goa. While there, the actor was spotted with actress Kim Sharma sparking rumours of something brewing between the two. So are these rumours true? Are the two dating? Well, hear it straight from the horse’s mouth.

Amit, during a recent interview, revealed that it is not the truth. Read on to know what he said below.

Rubbishing the rumours of dating Kim Sharma, Amit Sadh told ETimes, “We accidentally bumped into each other at a restaurant and exchanged greetings. That was it.” He added, “Amit Sadh will never romance in hiding. I don’t care for such reports, but we shouldn’t talk about women in our industry, and the country, in such a frivolous manner.”

Even Kim Sharma opened up about these rumours and called them false.

Elaborating further on his Goa trip, Amit Sadh revealed, “I didn’t meet anyone, I’d wake up in the morning, walk on the beach, eat Goan fish curry and rice, and go to bed by 9 pm.”

Talking about being about to take a vacation, especially with the virus still in the air, the actor said, “I have experienced temperatures from -4 to 40 degrees centigrade in the last few months. I’m lucky that my profession allows me to indulge in my love for travel.” He added that due to the pandemic, one could not be as carefree as before, but still refuses to let it make him stay indoor.

During an earlier interaction, the actor had shared his thoughts about opening a cafe in Goa. Talking about, the actor said that he doesn’t think this dream will become a reality. He added, “As an artist, I keep coming up with these crazy ideas, but I have some trustworthy people around me who always pull me back to sanity.”

