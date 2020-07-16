After making a television debut in 2002 with Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr, Amit Sadh grabbed the eyeballs with his charm and subtle acting skills. But he wasn’t able to make it big until he got himself projects like Kai Po Che, Sultan, and web series Breathe.

Speaking of television space, Amit Sadh had a decent journey by raking in fame with his debut serial. Post then, he raked in a bit of popularity through his participation in Nach Baliye 1 and Bigg Boss 1. Finally, the actor won what he deserved through a big project like Kai Po Che.

Since Kai Po Che, there’s no looking back for the actor. Over the years, he has strengthened his hold with performances like Sultan, Guddu Rangeela, and Gold. And not to forget, his critically acclaimed performance in web series Breathe. He has reprised his character of Kabir Sawant in Breathe 2 which released a few days ago.

Amit Sadh is looking forward to the release of Shakuntala Devi, which features Vidya Balan in the lead.

Well, Amit Sadh hasn’t been part of many projects but his line up is truly interesting. But what’s more intriguing is his net worth. Yes, the actor has amassed a really good amount of money through his acting career and other investments. As per the report in Republic, the net worth of the Kai Po Che actor is approximately 7 crores.

Meanwhile, the actor decided to get himself tested after Abhishek Bachchan, his “Breathe: Into The Shadows” co-star, tested Covid-19 positive. Fortunately, his test results were negative.

