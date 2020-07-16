With no sight of when theatres will open in India, producers are resorting to streaming giants to release their films and today, it was announced that Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sen Sharma starrer Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare is heading for a digital release with Netflix. Bhumi is welcoming this decision by her producers and feels the film will reach and entertain audiences worldwide.

“As an artist, I only look to entertain audiences everytime I come on screen and I’m ok with any platform becoming the vehicle of my creative expression. At this day and age, producers will do what is needed and we must all support each other’s decisions. We all need to run our own ego systems and I support the decision of my producers wholeheartedly. I feel our film will reach out to a much, much larger audiences with this move,” says Bhumi Pednekar, who has established herself as a hugely credible actress in terms of audience appreciation and box office success within a short span of just 5 years.

Bhumi Pednekar feels Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare will be a treat for audiences. Bhumi says, “Dolly Kitty is a very special film. Konkona as we know is a really, really phenomenal person and actor and Alankrita (Srivastava) is a very special director. Balaji as an institution has always supported content that has broken barriers. A very big reason why I am this fond of Ekta. There couldn’t have been a better collaborator for the film then Balaji. So, for me, being a part of this film was a super enriching experience as an actor.”

Bhumi Pednekar is a huge fan of Konkona Sen Sharma’s brilliance and Alankrita’s sensitivity. She says, “I have adored Konkona’s work and it was simply mesmerising for me to see her perform. Our scenes together in film are very exciting and memorable. Alankrita is a very powerful voice in cinema today, she is strong, witty and humane. I’m fortunate that I got the opportunity to creatively collaborate with her. I have learnt a lot from her.”

The film has already got rave reviews from critics and audiences at various film festivals worldwide. Bhumi herself has won Best Actress Award at Busan for the film. The actress is hopeful that audiences worldwide will embrace this powerful film.

“Our film has been winning laurels at international film festivals. We’ve garnered such love and respect for it. I won awards at international platforms for Dolly Kitty and I’m sure it will be liked by audiences here as well. I’m looking forward to see how people react. It was refreshing to play a girl, fresh out of college, waiting to experience life. Our coming of age is done in a fun yet relatable manner. Kitty is naive, sweet, ambitious and a survivor. The film is full of quirk and a pool of emotions. It has a different narrative and am excited,” she says.

Bhumi Pednekar adds, “It celebrates womanhood, sisterhood and all the drama that comes in between with love and work. It very skilfully shows just how complex yet beautiful women are.”

