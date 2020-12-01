The sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput sent shockwaves throughout the country. Soon it was reported that the Bollywood film industry as a whole was responsible for his untimely demise and Mumbai Police had failed to investigate well in the case. As a result fans and his family members demanded CBI investigation in SSR case.

As shocking details began to emerge every day, the demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in this case grew manifold, and finally, Supreme Court issued the order to CBI to investigate Sushant’s death case. A CBI team arrived in Mumbai and began investigating late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, the staff of Sushant Singh Rajput and others who seemed to have a link in the case.

Sushant’s death case took a dramatic turn as Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) got involved investigating the alleged drug angle in the actor’s death case. Several Bollywood actors name came under NCB’s scanner. And in no time the supposed consumption of drugs by the Bollywood actors began taking precedence over the CBI investigation. The principal investigation conducted by CBI began receiving less and lesser coverage as the days went by.

Amidst the supposed consumption of drugs by the Bollywood actors began taking the limelight, reports emerged that CBI and AIIMS have ruled out murder and that investigation has been concluded. However, it’s worth pointing out that the reports were not confirmed yet.

Nearly it has been 4 months since CBI involved investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Seemingly, there’s no clear answer in sight, Bollywood Hungama reportedly filed Right To Information (RTI) request to CBI seeking clarification on the current update regarding the case, whether the case has been concluded to suicide or murder, and when will be the next the press conference held to clarify the findings regarding the case.

As per the report, CBI has replied to their request but refused to share any details regarding the case. The agency, however, confirmed that the investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput case is underway. The agency said, “The information sought is related to the case which is still under Investigation & disclosure of such information would impede the process of investigation, as such exemption is claimed under section 8(1) (h) of RTI Act. 2005.”

Under section 8(1) (h) of the RTI Act, a public authority has powers to withhold information that can potentially public authority.

Furthermore, CBI also stated, “Further, it is informed that Central Bureau of Investigation is exempted u/s 24 of RTI Act, 2005 to provide such information vide notification No.F.1/3/2011-IR dated 09.06.2011 of the Govt. of India issued u/s 24 of RTI Act 2005. CBI has been put at Sl.No.23 of the second schedule to Right to Information Act, 2005, subject to provisions of Section 24 of RTI Act and thus, the requested information cannot be provided.”

