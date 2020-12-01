Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise may be one of the biggest events in the Bollywood industry. Fans are still not over the loss of their superstar. Recently we told you that some fans on social media united in demanding justice for the late actor. Today, yet again the Kedarnath actor is making headlines.

Sushant has won a title on the internet, and this only makes everyone miss the actor even more. Well, continue reading further to know more about the title he won.

On Tuesday morning, Yahoo released their 2020 Year in Review list which mentions the top search terms – people and events – of the year. This review has been prepared by the daily search of users. The list emphasised that Indians were most interested in knowing about the personal lives of actors, and Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide, is the highest on the list of the year’s trending searches in India.

Yahoo titled Sushant Singh Rajput as India’s most searched personality of the year and most searched male celebrity. On the other hand, Rhea Chakraborty was the most searched female celebrity. The list states, “Grief over a young icon gone too soon, a slew of conspiracy theories and an endless news cycle combined to make late actor Sushant Singh Rajput India’s ‘Most Searched Personality’ of 2020.”

The review adds, “Sushant Singh Rajput, Irrfan, Rishi Kapoor and S.P. Balasubrahmanyam were among the top 10 most searched male celebrities of the year, deeply mourned online. While Sushant Singh Rajput was at No 1 on this list, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan were other online favourites from 2019, who held onto their place on this ranking.”

To develop the Yahoo Year in Review, Yahoo analyses users’ anonymised interest patterns based on what was searched for, read, recommended, and shared. It takes into account a number of factors, including absolute volume and growth from previous periods to see which themes and trends bubble to the surface. Let us give you the list of the top 10 most searched female celebrities below:

1. Rhea Chakraborty

2. Kangana Ranaut

3. Deepika Padukone

4. Sunny Leone

5. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

6. Katrina Kaif

7. Neha Kakkar

8. Kanika Kapoor

9. Kareena Kapoor Khan

10. Sara Ali Khan

Below is the list of the top 10 most searched male celebrities:

1. Sushant Singh Rajput

2. Amitabh Bachchan

3. Akshay Kumar

4. Salman Khan

5. Irrfan Khan

6. Rishi Kapoor

7. S.P. Balasubrahmanyam

8. Sonu Sood

9. Anurag Kashyap

10. Allu Arjun

If only Sushant Singh Rajput was alive to see the amount of love fans have for him.

