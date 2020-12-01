Nishant Singh Malkhani was recently seen in Bigg Boss 14 and grabbed the attention of fans because of his relationship with frenemy Jaan Kumar Sanu. Soon after, he started shooting for his digital debut film, “L.A.C. – Live The Battle” and was off to Kargil.

Advertisement

While shooting for an action sequence of the film, Nishant has reportedly gotten injured and is coming back to Mumbai to get some of the tests done.

Advertisement

Talking to India Forums, Nishant Singh Malkhani said, “There was an action sequence in which I am fighting the enemy forces, and there are three soldiers who are fighting with me at the same time. During the fight I took down one of the soldiers, I ran and hit him in the chest and took him down the mountain with me, while doing so his knee hit me in the groin area and for 10 minutes I could not even get up after that.”

The Guddan – Tumse Na Ho Payega actor continued and said, “At that time everyone including the director came to check me. Luckily Nitin is also a doctor and we initially thought it’s a minor injury. So I continued shooting and I did all my action sequences, but on Monday it started hurting me again. There was an action sequence so I somehow managed to do it. And because it was hurting me so badly, a doctor was called to the hotel and he checked me up and told me to take extreme precaution because I have hit some internal organ on the right side of my stomach. Once I reach Mumbai, I will be getting some scans done.”

Talking about his experience of shooting in Kargil, Nishant Singh Malkhani added, “I can’t explain how tough it was because it is -15° to -20°C. We have been shooting throughout the day in the snow, we were trekking every day, we were climbing up and down the mountains every day because we wanted to shoot at all real locations to make the film look very real.”

Nishant further added, “All this had hurt me physically almost every day, but this injury was really bad. I am not used to this weather. This is the first time we are shooting a movie like this in India and it is like a continuous shot and it requires that kind of hard work because everything has to be real, the fights need to look real, because there are no cuts, no closeups, it’s all there on the steady cam. So we managed it somehow.”

We wish for Nishant’s speedy recovery.

Must Read: Rohanpreet Singh & Tony Kakkar Fighting For Neha Kakkar In This Video Will Leave You In Splits!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube