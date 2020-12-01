Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29 this year and left his fans in shock. The extremely talented actor was suffering from a neuroendocrine tumour. In his career, Irrfan has done several great films in Bollywood and Hollywood. Those films still have a place in the hearts of fans.

But do you know Irrfan was earlier supposed to be a part of Sujoy Ghosh’s Kahaani 2 starring Vidya Balan in lead? The sequel to much loved Bollywood thriller released in 2016 and the story goes back to 2014 when the film was being planned.

As per India Today, Sujoy was planning to make the film with the title of Durga Rani Singh and Irrfan Khan was supposed to star alongside Vidya Balan. When the actress had to leave the project, Sujoy thought of replacing her with Kangana Ranaut. She was roped in but later left the project. Deepika Padukone was another name which was being considered for the title role. All this while the film kept on delaying and Irrfan left the project too.

This is when Sujoy Ghosh brought Vidya Balan back and cast Arjun Rampal filled the shoes of Irrfan Khan.

Interestingly, Irrfan Khan and Vidya Balan never got a chance to work together after that. Talking about how she was supposed to work with Irrfan in Durga Rani Singh, Vidya had said, “We were supposed to appear together in Durga Rani Singh, but I left. When Sujoy Ghosh later made it as Kahaani 2, Irrfan was busy with other assignments. Inshallah, it will happen soon.”

