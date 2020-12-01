Actress Alaya F in a new social media post has informed fans that she has a lot of exciting things coming up.
Alaya posted a stunning picture on Instagram, where she is seen wearing an embellished bralette and a beaded frilled skirt. She is seen dancing around a pole.
“Lots of exciting things coming up! Can’t wait for you guys to see it!” Alaya wrote alongside the image.
Alaya F, who turned 23 on November 28, recently posted an uber-slim pose from a photo-op that has wowed her fans.
Daughter of actress Pooja Bedi, Alaya made her Bollywood debut with “Jawaani Jaaneman” earlier this year. She has a three-film deal with producer Jay Shewakramani.
Meanwhile, Alaya F. has a witty yet effective tip for fans who wish to strike a uber-slim pose during photo-ops.
In her new Instagram post, Alaya sits stretched backwards, cutting a slim frame. There’s a trick to her svelte pose, if you go by her caption.
“Yes yes, I was sucking my stomach in and holding my breath,” she wrote alongside the image, where she is seen wearing a burnt orange bralette paired black cycling shorts and a beige coat. The image has over one lakh likes on her Instagram page.
