Alaya F On Being Occupied In Lockdown: “Everything Now Takes 5 Times The Work”

Actress Alaya F, who entered the Bollywood industry in the 2020 comedy Jawaani Jaaneman, has been keeping herself busy all through the lockdown. The young actress is making the most of these trying times and is pushing herself to do better.

The actress is having fun being a force unto herself, as she continues to work from home. From styling her shoots, taking virtual dance classes, bettering her craft and watching documentaries, she is doing it all. Alaya has also been spending time understanding the nuances of different characters and creating her digital series. Well, she has really kept herself occupied these past months.

Talking about working during the lockdown, Alaya F said, “I had certain work commitments to fulfill even during the lockdown. As actors, our nature of work requires us to be in front of camera and usually we have a whole team of professionals to make us look our best. But due to the lockdown and the safety guidelines that were put in place, it became difficult to have a team so I had to get creative and do my own hair and make-up and even styling for shoots. I even did a cover shoot by myself at home.”

Alaya F further continued, “On social media I have to stay active and I also have brand commitments so for everything on my social media, not only hair and make-up and styling is done by me, but also the creating video concepts, shooting them and editing them, it’s all done by me. Everything now takes five times the work it would have taken but it’s been a great learning curve. It’s given me the chance to experiment and go out of my comfort zone in a lot of ways. It also always kept me occupied and busy and overall I must say, it’s been a lot of fun.”

Alaya F played Saif Ali Khan’s pregnant daughter in Jawaani Jaaneman earlier this year. The film also starred Tabu, Kubbra Sait, Chunky Pandey, Kumud Mishra, Farida Jalal and others.

