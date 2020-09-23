Saqib Saleem On Crackdown: "A Tribute To The Unsung Heroes"

Actor Saqib Saleem enjoys being a part of the digital entertainment world and says his upcoming show web series, Crackdown, is a tribute to unsung heroes of the nation.

“‘Crackdown’ is like a tribute to the unsung heroes of the nation and I am so proud that I have been given an opportunity to headline a show like this. Apoorva (Lakhia) is a fantastic director and he made sure that our preparation for this show was top-notch, whether it was our physical fitness, costumes, or even the locations that we shot in,” Saqib said.

The espionage thriller marks the digital debut of director Apoorva Lakhia and also features Shriya Pilgaonkar, Iqbal Khan, Waluscha De Sousa, Rajesh Tailang and Ankur Bhatia.

Lakhia said: “Although this is my directorial debut for an OTT platform, the treatment of ‘Crackdown‘ is exactly like a Bollywood blockbuster and I am sure the audience is going to love it as much as we enjoyed making it.”

The show, which will premiere on Voot Select on September 23, is about a covert operations wing that investigates smaller decoys to expose a grand conspiracy that threatens national security.

Meanwhile, actor Saqib Saleem, who will be seen playing the role of former India cricketer Mohinder Amarnath in the film “83”, feels he has fulfilled his childhood dream of “playing cricket for the nation” by acting in the project.

“I always wanted to play cricket in life, and I played state level cricket but I could not become a professional cricketer. I played cricket till I was 20. So, I always had this dream that one day I would play for our country. I was not able to fulfil my dream in real life, but at least I got the chance to accomplish it in reel life,” Saqib told IANS.

Must Read: Sanjay Dutt To Return From Dubai For Third Chemotherapy Cycle

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube