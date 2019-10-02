Satyameva Jayate 2 Posters On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre?

Yesterday, all of a sudden, Satyameva Jayate 2 was officially announced with a release date. The first look posters featuring John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar were unveiled. Now the newly released posters are making it to Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’ section.

In ‘How’s The Hype?’ section, the netizens rate the buzz for posters, songs, teaser and trailers of the movie, so it will be interesting to look out for Satyameva Jayate 2’s reception amongst the audience.

Coming to the posters, yesterday two posters- one each of John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar was revealed. The one featuring John shows the actor ripping off his ‘Khaki’ (Police uniform) to showing his bare chest, symbolising the nation flag. The poster has a catch phrase “Tann, mann, dhann se badhkar jann, gann, mann.”

The other featuring Divya, has a backdrop of India’s map and the actress looks fearless in her traditional attire.

The movie is a sequel to 2018 success Satyameva Jayate and will be directed by Mila Zaveri. It is backed by T-Series and Emmay Entertainment and Motion Pictures.

Satyameva Jayate 2 is slated to arrive on 2nd October 2020.

Speaking about the sequel, Zaveri promised that the movie will have twice the action, emotion, power, patriotism and punch.

Speaking about the sequel, Zaveri promised that the movie will have twice the action, emotion, power, patriotism and punch.

