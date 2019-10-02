Gandhi Jayanti 2019: Salman Khan Wishes Fans With A Swaggy Message!

As the country celebrates 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, B-Town celebrities also made way to social media to remember the Father of the Nation. Amongst the many posts and messages, what caught our attention was Salman Khan’s very important yet swaggy message for his fans.

Salman took to his Twitter account to share a video if his with the message. In the video, he urges his fans to keep India clean and stay fit. He said, “So 2nd October is Gandhi Jayanti. Celebrate Gandhi Jayanti with great joy and happiness. After all, Mahatma Gandhi was the father of our nation. But along with that focus on Fit India and Clean India.”

He smartly even plugged in for his upcoming film Dabangg 3 with his caption. He wrote, “#GandhiJayanti k is mauke pe, Bhai ne bola aapko message dene ko… aur Chulbul Pandey is ready! @PMOIndia @KirenRijiju” As promised earlier in a Dabangg 3 promotional video, Salman Khan is promoting everything as Chulbul Panday now and it sure is a treat for his fans.

#GandhiJayanti k is mauke pe, Bhai ne bola aapko message dene ko…

aur Chulbul Pandey is ready! @PMOIndia @KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/qmL1WpflK2 — Chulbul Pandey (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 1, 2019

If you havent noticed it yet, Salman has also changed his twitter handle to Chubul Pandey for the promotional spree. Looks like just like all his fans, Salman too is very excited for the release of Dabangg 3. The film is slated for a December 20 release this year.

Apart from Dabangg 3, Salman was supposed to be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah alongside Alia Bhatt. The film got shelved due to reason unknown and now Salman is planning to release another film on Eid 2020. Buzz is that he will reunite with his Dabangg 3 director Prabhudheva. However, the project has also not been finalized yet.

