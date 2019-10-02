War Box Office: The most-anticipated War has finally arrived in theatres and one could say that it is living the expectations. Featuring Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff in lead, the action-entertainer is storming the country and set to bring in historic business at the ticket windows.

Speaking about its start, War was touted to emerge as the best of the year as advance booking reports suggested so. In the morning shows, the movie has registered around 85% occupancy across the theatres of the country. And one can only imagine about the evening and night shows given such terrific response in the morning itself.

With such a start, War has surpassed the best of the year- Bharat, by a huge margin in terms of morning occupancy.

Let’s take a look at the top morning occupancies of the year:

War: 85%

Bharat: 55-60%

Kabir Singh: 50-55%

Mission Mangal: 50-55%

Saaho (Hindi): 40-45%

Gully Boy: 40-45%

Kalank: 40-45%

From the above figures, it is clearly seen that War has won the ‘war’ as far as morning occupancies of opening day are concerned. Let’s see how the box office journey unfolds in the following days.

Directed by Sidharth Anand, the movie also features Vaani Kapoor in key role.

Recently, at a promotional event “War” director Siddharth Anand said that there is no one better than Tiger in parkour in India and that they wanted to exploit his skills for the film.

