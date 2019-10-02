Pink Gulaabi Sky From The Sky Is Pink: Priyanka Chopra-Farhan Akhtar Will Set You In A Gulaabi Mood

The team of The Sky Is Pink including Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Rohit Saraf are currently on a promotional spree. The team is leaving no stones unturned to hype up the film and we think they are doing a great job. Amidst all the promotions, the team has now released the second song from the film. Titled – Gulaabi Sky – the song is filled with joy and zest.

Featuring the happy-go-lucky Chaudhary family including Priyanka, Farhan, Rohit and Zaira Wasim, the song is all about having fun with the family. Dressed in similar-looking tuxedos, the family is dancing, singing, enjoying a chirpy banter and whatnot. The peppy dance number focuses on the character of Aisha Chaudhary and has tried to word her life explained by her family members.

Check out the song below:

Crooned by Shashwat Singh & Jonita Gandhi, the lyrics are penned down by Gulzar Saab. Pritam has yet again worked his magic with his music composition of this song. Gulzar Saab and Pritam have also worked on the first romantic track of the film titled Dil Hi Toh hai.

The Sky Is Pink is directed by Shonali Bose and is based on the journey of 25 years old girl Aisha Chaudhary. The film will portray how the family dealt with life after learning that Aisha is suffering from pulmonary fibrosis. Backed by Ronnie Screwvala & Siddharth Roy Kapur, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on October 11, 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!