Sneha Wagh REACTS To Muskaan Kataria’s Cheating Allegations On Faisal Khan With Her!

Former Nach Baliye 9 contestants – Faisal Khan and Muskaan Kataria called it quits after dating each other for two long years. This happened after the couple got eliminated from the reality dance show and Muskaan confirmed to an online portal that she and Faisal are no more together. She accused the Television star of infidelity and Faisal’s proximity with his Chandragupta Maurya co-star, Sneha Wagh was cited as a reason.

However, Faisal denied these rumours and expressed his displeasure of being accused falsely by Muskaan. A few days later, Muskaan again reacted to this beef raised by Faisal and revealed that he had cheated on her twice.

Muskaan stated, “Faisal first cheated on me nine months ago, a year after we started dating. She was a friend of his, and I caught him after I saw his chat conversations. He apologised to me profusely and I decided to give our relationship a second chance, as I truly loved him.”

She further said, “If I was with him for money or the limelight, there were several opportunities for me to cash in on my relationship with a celebrity, but I didn’t. The decision to make our relationship public was his, and not mine. Probably, he wanted to break away from his image of a child artiste.”

Sneha Wagh, who is being accused by Muskaan for having an affair with Faisal finally reacted to these allegations as well. In a conversation with Bombay Times, she said, “There is nothing to say. Can’t I have friends in my life? Faisal is not just a friend, but a family friend today. I don’t know this lady at all. I have been in the industry for years to understand that publicity stunts won’t take us anywhere, but hard work and passion will.”

She concluded by saying, “I have never shied away from talking about my personal life. I have stood by my friends through thick and thin and that’s how it is with Faisal. What’s the big deal about it? I don’t understand why someone is seeking publicity using my name. Yeh toh begaani shaadi mein Abdullah deewaana wala case ho gaya hai. I have no role in their relationship or split.”

Now let’s see how Faisal reacts to these developments.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!