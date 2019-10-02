Sooryavanshi: Rohit Shetty Plans A GRAND Climax With Akshay Kumar, ‘Simmba’ Ranveer Singh & ‘Singham’ Ajay Devgn

Ever since Rohit Shetty announced his cop universe starting from Ajay Devgn’s Singham to Ranveer Singh’s Simmba and the latest addition in the form of Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, fans have touted him to be making an Avengers franchise of his own! Shetty undoubtedly will live up to the expectations and the proof of it is the grand climax that he’s been planning. Here’s all we know about it.

Post the Mumbai and Bangkok schedules, Shetty along with the team has now flown to Hyderabad to shoot the climax of the movie. With a 20-day long schedule, the three heroes will be seen together fighting as the blockbuster team! A source close to Mumbai Mirror reveals the same as, “It will a grand finale with Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi teaming up to fight a larger-than-life situation. Rohit and his writers have been working on the climax for months and have finally cracked a scenario which does justice to the three super cops. This is a first for Bollywood and everyone is excited.”

Well, clearly the climax is one to look forward to and with the three massive stars reuniting, it will be one hell of a show! Are y’all excited?

Meanwhile, post the Hyderabad schedule, there will be a schedule in Goa and some other abroad in order to picturise Akshay and his leading lady, Katrina Kaif’s romance.

Sooryavanshi is the fourth film of Shetty’s cop drama universe in which Akshay is essaying the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the Ranveer Singh-starrer 2018 film Simmba.

The movie, which is scheduled to hit the screens on March 27, 2020, also stars Gulshan Grover and Neena Gupta.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!