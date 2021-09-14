Advertisement

Sanjay Gupta’s directorial film Shootout At Wadala was released in 2013. The film starred Kangana Ranaut, John Abraham, Tusshar Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Sonu Sood and Anil Kapoor. Now in this article, we reveal to you an interesting detail that not many know. Scroll down.

Much like action scenes and comedy scenes, love-making scenes have become an integral part of storytelling in films. Sanjay Gupta’s film too had a lovemaking scene where John and Kangana got a bit carried away in one of the scenes which left them bruised and bleeding.

According to the Times of India reports, Kangana Ranaut had broken her glass bangles during the shooting of the sequence. The bangles apparently made some cuts in John Abraham’s hands too as he was the one holding Kangana by her hands during the scene.

The report quoted a source as saying, “There are not one but two hot, lovemaking scenes in Shootout at Wadala. One is a simple but passionate kiss and the other is so violent that it’s almost like a se*ual assault on Kangana by John! Both John and Kangana have kissed in their earlier films so the kissing scene went off smoothly. It was during the passionate lovemaking scene when both got into a heated argument. John holds her hand tightly and starts making love to her but his grip was so strong that her bangles broke and she started bleeding. Of course, John immediately apologised to Kangana. It was just that being good actors both he and Kangana got carried away with the passion created at the moment.”

So what do you think about John Abraham and Kangana Ranaut‘s performance in Shootout At Wadala? Let us know in the comments.

