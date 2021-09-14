Advertisement

Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan who is well-known for his role of Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal was seen in a rather unique fashion recently. As we all know that the actor is currently packed in his schedule as he is shooting for his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha.

The movie’s production time has gone well over a year considering the ongoing pandemic that had made everything come to a halt in 2020. Now that things lighting up production and shooting for the project have begun and the latest news on the same was reported to happen in Mumbai on Sunday.

On sets, Aamir Khan was with his costar Kareena Kapoor Khan and it appeared as if they were discussing the movie. Here the Ki & Ka actress was seen wearing her usual clothes whereas the actor was seen in something different, probably his character’s outfit. For those who don’t know Amir will be playing the titular role of Laal Singh Chaddha which is an official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks’ superhit movie Forrest Gump.

In a video that was shared on Instagram, Aamir Khan was seen wearing denim jeans along with a striped red and white tee. What caught fans’ eyes was how high the actor was wearing the jeans. Netizens were quick to comment and troll the actor on the way he appeared. Some were wondering why the actor decided to wear his pants rather high. One comment read, “cartoon character play kar raha hai….whatt the heckkk (sic).”

While someone commented saying, “Kya Bakwaas,” another user thought, “Why is he wearing his pants on his chest.” Apart from these comments, some fans got the actors character and started that he is playing Tom Hanks from Frost Gump. One fan commented, “People laughin about his pants. Are not aware that he is playing the role of Tom Hanks in Forrest Gump. It’s a character, read before commenting (sic).”

Previously, the Aamir Khan-led Laal Singh Chaddha was planned to be released to the big screen in December 2020. But now because of the covid pandemic, it has been decided that the movie will release on Christmas in December 2021.

