Actress Shweta Basu Prasad did her make-up for the film, Comedy Couple, and says the process is like a painting.

“I do my make up always, since last some years now. I do my own makeup, because I understand what my character requires and also I enjoy my own makeup. It’s like painting,” said Shweta.

“I learnt from nobody, (I am) self-taught,” she added.

Shweta along with actor Saqib Saleem resumed shooting for the film in Delhi and Gurgaon, amid safety measures.

Directed by Nachiket Samant, the film is a com-rom based in Gurgaon and is set against the backdrop of the burgeoning stand-up comedy scene in the city. Based on a story by Bikas Mishra, the film has a screenplay by Raghav Kakkar and Kashyap Kapoor.

It will drop on Zee5 soon.

Meanwhile, actress Shweta Basu Prasad feels skin colour has nothing to do with beauty but says India is hung up on the idea of fairness.

“India is hung up on fairness because we have had white people ruling us for years, and maybe we think that those who are fair are ‘superior’,” Shweta said.

“I certainly don’t think skin colour has anything to do with beauty and it is sad to read matrimonial ads where the girl’s skin colour is considered far more important than her academic abilities or cultural values. Fairness beauty creams must be banned,” she added.

Talking about her definition of beauty, she said: “My definition of beauty is beyond what is physical. Beauty is what is within. What you are as a person is more important than all extended nails or eyebrows or the makeup. Everybody around me is beautiful for me because I have more beautiful people in my life than those who simply look beautiful.”

