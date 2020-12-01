Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s house in Mumbai is a tourist attraction for many across the country. Whoever comes to Mumbai for the first time always goes to Bandstand to have a look at the superstar’s house.

Gauri took to her Instagram account to share the pictures of their Delhi abode and it’ll leave you speechless, it’s so beautiful.

Sharing the pictures of their abode on Instagram, Gauri Khan captioned it, “Our home in Delhi is filled with memories. From our travels and small instances … Designed with the beautiful textures, fabrics and rugs @ddecordiaries helped capture all our memories… the beautiful rugs were indeed like pieces of art that helped me rugnovate my home #homewithopenarms #rugnovate Beautiful homes, tell Beautiful Stories … #airbnbxgaurikhan @ddecordiaries #ddecor”

A while ago, Gauri shared yet another post of their Delhi castle and captioned it, “Our Delhi home is filled with memories of our early days, what we collected over the years and all the things we love as a family! It holds a very special place in my heart. Through my collaboration with @airbnb, get a chance to be our guest :) #HomewithOpenArms #AirbnbPartner”.

This could be a dream for many and it could all come true on Valentine’s Day in 2021. The home situated in Delhi’s neighbourhood is the same place where Shah Rukh and Gauri grew up together. This contest has been made possible by Airbnb who will be hosting the stars’ house for them.

The contest is named as ‘Open Arms Welcome’ in which the contestants have to explain what’s the best version of open arms welcome according to them. They’ve to share their entries by 30th November.

So, aren’t you participating in the contest yet? Wouldn’t you wanna spend the special with your loved one at Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s castle? Why wait, hurry.

Meanwhile, tell us if you liked their Delhi abode in the comments below.

