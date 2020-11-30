Not even a week into its release and Netflix’s latest series ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ has been breaking the internet. The show takes us inside the glossy lives of four wealthy, glamorous women celebrating their friendships on screen. A first of its kind in India, ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ is an eight-episode series featuring Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Khan, and Bhavana Pandey in the lead.

Advertisement

While the chemistry between the four women is truly laudible, it’s Bollywood icon Raveena Tandon’s friendly appearance for her friend Neelam Kothari Soni in the series which has got everyone talking.

Advertisement

One of the highest-paid stars on the OTT platforms today and a top actress in the country, Raveena has earned massive love from the audiences for her cameo in which she even mimics her ‘Parampara’ co-star Saif Ali Khan. If the insiders are to be believed, Saif loved the scene and they had a good laugh on it.

Impressively, this doesn’t end here as the National Award-winning actress is even trending on the internet with fans and media persons praising her. One of the senior journalists tweeted, “I’m thoroughly enjoying the very camp ‘Bollywood wives’ show on Netflix India, especially the friendly appearance by Raveena Tandon and her superb take on Saif Ali Khan.”

Reacting to all the love coming her way, Raveena Tandon said, “I’m so happy the show is a success, and I enjoyed my day out with Neenu (Neelam Kothari Soni) and the fun cooking class that we took.”

Meanwhile, other than this, Raveena Tandon has some really exciting projects lined up including the highly anticipated, KGF: Chapter 2 alongside South superstar Yash. The diva has also been shooting for her upcoming web series in Dalhousie for a while now.

We sure can’t wait to see our favourite do the magic soon again!

Must Read: #DeshdrohiKRK Trends As Twitterati Shares Old Tweets Of Kamaal R Khan Taking A Dig At Sushant Singh Rajput

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube