Kamaal Rashik Khan AKA KRK is not new to the controversial world. He always trends on Twitter for wrong reasons. The self-acclaimed critic and ex Bigg Boss contestant is once again in the eye of the storm owing to Twitter users sharing a collage of his tweets bashing deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Apparently shared from his personal handle (@kamaalrkhan) and his box office page (KRKBoxOffice ), these tweets are very cynical and attempt to degrade SSR and his acting capabilities. This images, with a collage of tweets in them, have some pretty hurtful things to say about the late actor.

His supposed December 6, 2018 tweet (which is in the image) reads, “If you have 1% doubt that TV actor Sushant singh is not a bad actor, then plz watch crap film #Kedarnath and it will clear all the doubts and will be coming out from the theaters Shouting that “He is a very BAD Actor” And he will be doing TV serials soon.”

Another tweet he apparently posted on March 28, 2016, on the micro-blogging site read, “It’s confirmed tat Sushant Singh-Ankita break up news is publicity stunt to promote his up coming film Dhoni but it will be guaranteed flop.”

The hashtag, #DeshdrohiKRK, has started trending on Twitter now. Owing to the same, Twitter users have started commenting on the same. One user wrote, “#DeshdrohiKRK KRK madarch*d hai krk Twitter da karke bhag gaya” Another wrote, “Ok, KRK is the biggest Gadha in the world! # DeshdrohiKRK” A third tweeted, “RT if you think KRK is the biggest hypocrite person ever. #DeshdrohiKRK”

Some other tweets with this hashtag read, “#DeshdrohiKRK This is Reality of BHAKTS When #SushanthSinghRajput was alive they boycott him bt now dt bhakts are Fan of SSR, bloody Hypocrite.. Best example KRK who trolled badly SSR everytime bt now doing drama n Gawar peoples are believing in him ……” Another read, “This man always drags everyone into such issues which they don’t have any connection to.”

What are your thoughts on KRK? Let us know in the comments.

